Survey of 8,000 students reveals eating and sleeping habits

mumbai

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:59 IST

Nearly 18% students, between three and 18 years of age, skip their breakfast every day, revealed a survey conducted among parents of 8,000 students of Ryan group of schools.

The survey, based on responses of parents of students studying in schools run by the group, also showed that western snacks — such as bread— and packaged food constitute the breakfast of 6% of students. Western snacks and packaged food are also the primary evening snacks for around 21% of the students.

The survey also revealed that around 63% students go to sleep between 10pm and 1am, while only 22% do so before 10pm.

Almost all the parents surveyed said their children had some or the other nutritional disorders, with 22% of them having vitamin deficiencies and 18% having obesity. Around 33% students do not take part in any outdoor activity, the study revealed.

Shikha Gala, a city-based nutritionist, said, “While there is still a high prevalence of childhood obesity, there is an upward trend in their healthy eating habits. However, involving them in physical activity can help achieve optimum health, an outcome of good nutrition and right fitness.”

Grace Pinto, managing director of Ryan group of schools, said it is high time parents realise the importance of providing healthy breakfast to their kids. “Kids need to be engaged in outdoor activities and encouraged to get sufficient sleep, which will enhance their health,” said Pinto.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 23:59 IST