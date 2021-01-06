Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB questions actor’s manager for six hours

mumbai

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:25 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday questioned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former business manager, Shruti Modi, for around six hours, at their south Mumbai office.

Modi reached around 11:45am and left from the NCB office around 6pm, said an official.

She was questioned earlier by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who was probing the financial angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She was also questioned by the NCB in September, last year, and was called for second round questioning again on September 16, 2019. However, she was sent back as some of the NCB officials had tested positive for Covid-19.

A senior official said NCB is preparing to file charge sheet in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, so we called her again and her statement was recorded. We will call a few more people whose statement has already been recorded earlier, to verify some more facts and record their further statement, before filing the charge sheet.

The NCB has so far arrested over 25 people including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several drug peddlers from Mumbai in the case. Chakraborty and Showik are currently on bail, and they visited NCB office on Monday (January 4) to mark their attendance.