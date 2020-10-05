e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Over 80,000 fake accounts created to discredit Mumbai Police probe

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Over 80,000 fake accounts created to discredit Mumbai Police probe

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Over 80,000 fake accounts were created on various social media platforms on June 14 to discredit the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government over the investigation into the death of 34-year-old Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has asked the cyber cell to investigate the matter, and register cases under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Mumbai Police’s cyber unit has submitted a report citing that posts were uploaded on social media platforms from different countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France. “We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR, and are in the process of verifying more accounts,” said a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

“The campaign was run against Mumbai Police to demoralise us at a time when 84 personnel had died due to the pandemic and over 6,000 were infected with Covid-19. This was a motivated campaign with a vested interest to malign the image of Mumbai Police and derail our line of investigation. Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai Police in abusive tones. Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” Singh told HT on Monday.

Reacting to reports of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) having ruled out the possibility of murder in the case, Singh said, “We had investigated this case very professionally. The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) had set up a panel of AIIMS doctors who have justified our investigation, the findings of Cooper Hospital and the forensic laboratory. Except for a few people, nobody else was aware of our investigation, but still, many have criticised it.”

