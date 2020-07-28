e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: CEO of Dharma productions quizzed

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CEO of Dharma productions quizzed

mumbai Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:42 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Apoorva Mehta, chief executive officer of Dharma Productions, in connection with the death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

According to Bandra police, Mehta was called to Amboli police station, and questioned for close to four hours. He reached Amboli around 11am and left around 3pm. He was asked to bring the company’s contract copy with Rajput for the movie Drive. Before Mehta, police had recorded statements of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt at Santacruz police station and filmmaker and chairman of Yash Raj Films Aditya Chopra at Versova police station. Police will now question filmmaker Karan Johar. “We will record Johar’s statement in connection with the ongoing investigation,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9).

According to a senior police officer, they have recorded statements of 45 people, but have not found anything suspicious so far.

