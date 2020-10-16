e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests one more accused

Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests one more accused

The agency has till now arrested 21 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, in the case. Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 17:02 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sushant Singh Rajput.(HT Archive)
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested another accused, Jai Madhok, on Thursday in connection with the drug angle the agency is probing in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “Madhok is a peddler and distributor of cocaine and hashish. His name was mentioned in various statements of drug peddlers recorded in the case. He is directly involved in drug peddling and distribution.”

The agency has till now arrested 21 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, in the case. Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7.

tags
top news
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
Why Centre will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Nirmala Sitharaman explains
Why Centre will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Nirmala Sitharaman explains
Govt soon to decide on minimum age of marriage for girls, says PM Modi
Govt soon to decide on minimum age of marriage for girls, says PM Modi
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
Ballia shooting unfortunate but...: BJP MLA Surendra Singh defends accused
Ballia shooting unfortunate but...: BJP MLA Surendra Singh defends accused
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In