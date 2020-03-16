‘Suspected Covid-19 patients who were in isolation warned us’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:34 IST

Anjalika Jhangiani, a 27-year-old resident of Malad, had a difficult experience when she accompanied her friend to the Covid-19 testing centre at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital last week. After waiting for three hours to get tested, the two decided to leave the hospital as they feared getting infected in the crowded wards. Jhangiani’s friend, who has domestic travel history and had flu-like symptoms, opted for home quarantine instead.

As HT had reported earlier, daily, around 60 people have been visiting the special ward at Kasturba Hospital to get tested. However, despite the growing demand, samples are collected only between 10am and 6pm.

While the long waiting period is an issue, many are more concerned about the abysmal condition of the isolation wards. “We waited in the ward for over three hours. A group of women who just got discharged from the isolation ward warned us not to get admitted until they are sure of the symptoms,” said Jhangiani.

They were informed of the dirty condition of the quarantine ward where bathrooms are broken and soiled. Another concern was the lack of isolation in the quarantine ward. All the patients are kept in the same ward, which can expose a healthy person to the virus from an infected patient. “You ask people to stay away from crowded places but the government has only one centre for check-ups. The staffers are rude and asked us to shut up when we inquired about our appointment,” Jhangiani said.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (health),BMC, dismissed these claims, stating that the hospital was old but not dirty. “The hospital is very old so, it looks like it’s dirty but that’s not the case. To decrease the burden of floating patients, it is now mandatory to show boarding pass or travel tickets,” he said.

Recently, quarantined patients from Nagpur and Aurangabad tried to escape from the isolation ward. Activists have blamed a lack of infrastructure and planning on the part of the government.

“Most of the quarantined patients are travellers and come from upper economic backgrounds. They can’t stay in such unhygienic conditions. These centres don’t have water, the bathrooms are dirty, and bedsheets are not washed. Of course, patients would try to run away,” said Dr Ravikant Singh, a health activist.