Suspecting an affair, Mumbai man attacks, kills his partner’s friend

A 26-year-old businessman from Vashi died of injuries he sustained when he intervened in a fight between an estranged couple on Sunday.

Parth Rawal, 26, suffered a blow to the back of his head from Dhawal Unadkat, 25, who suspected Mohammed Asif Komarangala, 25, of cheating on Unadkat with Rawal. Approximately six hours later, on Sunday evening, Rawal was declared dead on arrival at Lilavati Hospital.

Unadkat was identified as Rawal’s attacker by Komarangala in his statement to the police.

Prima facie, the cause of Rawal’s death appears to be brain haemorrhage. Rawal’s parents, who stay in Dubai, are on their way to Mumbai.

Unadkat, an engineering student who runs a restaurant in Kandivli with this father, met Komarangala in September this year, through the social media app, Instagram.

Komarangala is a designer and lives in Bandra.

“They were in a relationship and Unadkat used to visit Komarangala’s residence in Bandra,” said a police officer.

“A few days back, Komarangala and Unadkat had an argument over an HIV test that Komarangala asked the accused to get done. After the argument, both blocked each other’s number.” The two got back in touch and on Saturday, Unadkat repeatedly called Komarangala, but was not able to get through. “He [Unadkat] reached Komarangala’s residence at 11am on Sunday. When Komarangala opened the door, he saw Rawal inside. He suspected that the two were in a relationship, and started an argument. He then attacked Komarangala with a wire and tried to strangulate him,” said the officer. The police said Komarangala has strangulation marks on his neck.

When Rawal tried to intervene, Unadkat picked up a heavy wooden candle stand from a nearby table and hit Rawal on the back of his head. “He [Unadkat] then rushed to the kitchen and picked up a kitchen knife. When he came out to attack Komarangala, he saw Rawal lying down holding his head. Looking at him, he realized that he had made a mistake and rushed Rawal with Komarangala to Holy Family Hospital,” said the police officer.

The doctors at Holy Family Hospital advised Rawal to go to Lilavati Hospital. There, doctors advised a CT scan and MRI, but Rawal refused. His wound required four stitches and a balm was given to him. Afterwards, the three men returned to Komarangala’s home in Bandra. When Rawal went to sleep, Unadkat left for Kandivli.

At 6 pm, Rawal woke up and started vomiting blood. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival and informed the police.

According to Rawal’s autopsy, which was conducted at Cooper Hospital, the blow from the candle stand caused intracranial hemorrhage (bleeding inside the skull) and fractured the left side of his skull. “The injury most likely to have caused his death. We have also preserved all the bodily fluids and organs for further histopathological investigation and chemical analysis to confirm the cause of his death,” said one of the experts who conducted the autopsy.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 00:51 IST