Suspended cop booked for raping Uzbek is out on bail in bribery case

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:56 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
 Suspended police inspector Bhanudas alias Anil Jadhav – who was booked late Thursday night for the alleged rape of a 38-year-old Uzbek woman – was out on bail in a bribery and attempt to murder case, investigations revealed.

On Thursday, the woman filed a complaint with the Chembur police, claiming Jadhav had raped her multiple times since 2006 and shot dead a man in front of her in 2016. She also said that he had forced her to have two abortions. “We are investigating the woman’s claims,” said Shashikumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police, zone 6.

In 2011, the accused, who went by the name Anil at the time, was posted with the anti-narcotics cell. He was arrested at a rave party in a hotel near the Mumbai-Pune highway following a raid by the Raigad police. After serving six months in jail, he changed his name to Bhanudas.

On September 28, he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) Pune unit for accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh. In the chase leading to his arrest, a car driven by Jadhav ran over the foot of deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Hari Patil of ACB.

Patil sustained injuries and a charge of attempt to murder was slapped against Jadhav. “Jadhav was suspended. He was in ACB custody for two days and then bailed out,” said an ACB officer.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 23:56 IST

