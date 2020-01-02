e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Swachh quarterly result boosts Navi Mumbai to eye first position

mumbai Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:01 IST
Padmja Sinha
Navi Mumbai

The city’s rank in the Swachh Sarvekshan would not have been possible without the participation of residents and NGOs working towards zero garbage.

The NGOs have established a network with the housing societies and take care of the non-biodegradable waste generated daily.

Bhatu Sawant, founder of Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth, who has been constantly working towards better garbage disposal and collection in Thane, has been helping people in segregating waste and recycling it.

“We collect all kinds of waste on the fourth Saturday of every month. The waste is turned into fuel at our unit at Kopri in Thane. Representatives from each node in Navi Mumbai coordinate for the collection drive,” said Sawant.

Residents are more aware and they coordinate with NGOs working towards zero garbage.

Vrushali Magdum, president, Navi Mumbai Swayam Sevi Sanghatana, said, “There has been a big difference in how people think about garbage disposal. They take help of experts and set up units for processing waste.”

Magdum has been training ragpickers in segregating waste and is also helping the civic body implement waste segregation and processing unit at housing societies and chawls.

The individuals are setting an example in waste segregation and processing.

“I make sure that minimum waste enters landfill. I process wet waste and compost it for my kitchen garden. It has been more than two years that I am segregating and processing waste,” said Gopal Roy, 49, a Vashi resident.

