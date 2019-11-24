Tadvi suicide case: Accused doc seeks high court nod to join duty

mumbai

Dr Ankita Khandelwal, one of the three doctors of BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi earlier this year, has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking permission to join duty. Khandelwal, who was granted bail in August, along with the other two accused doctors, said that while she will be bound by the final decision of the trial court, in the meanwhile, she should be allowed to join duty so that she may put her knowledge to good use.

The interim application filed by Khandelwal through advocate Shailesh Kharat stated that the Maharashtra Medical Council is considering the matter wherein her license was suspended by the HC for the offences committed under the SC/ST Act and Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act. The application states that an enquiry by the council is underway and is expected to adjudicate on whether her license can be cancelled or not.

The application further states that Khandelwal’s practice of medicine does not come in the way of a fair trial or further investigations. Hence, she should be given the benefit of innocence, pending the trial.

Khandelwal, while referring to her current status in the city, mentioned in the application that as she hails from Akola, she does not have a place to stay in Mumbai and has to bear the expenses which she cannot afford. As per the bail condition put by HC, Khandelwal has to be in the city and be present at the crime branch office every alternate day.

The application concluded that as she is pursuing a post-graduate course, exams for which will be held in October-November 2020, she has to attend classes, for which the bail condition restraining her from entering Nair Hospital needs to be relaxed.

In light of this and the fact that she has been cooperating with the investigators, Khandelwal sought permission to attend college and her medical duties.

The application will come up for hearing before the bench of justice PN Deshmukh on December 2.