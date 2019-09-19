Teacher sentenced to one year imprisonment for misbehaving with girls students

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:22 IST

A schoolteacher has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment by the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court, for misbehaving with girls of the school he worked at, in October 2016.

The daughter of the complainant studied in the accused’s class from July 2016.

According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly used vulgar language while talking to one of the students and was accused of hitting another girl on the chest.

He also made the girls stand on the benches and misbehaved with them.

In October 2016, he misbehaved with the daughter of the complainant, along with other girls of the class. The parents then approached the principal and the teacher was removed from the school.

However, the complainant alleged that a few months after the incident, he was again seen in the school. A complaint was then filed against him in November 2016.

The teacher was arrested by the police a year after the complaint, in November 2017 and was in jail till March 2019.

The POCSO court, after hearing the testimony of the girl and other witnesses, held the teacher guilty for his misbehaviour and sentenced him to one year in prison.

