Teenager dead, friend injured in accident at Uran

mumbai Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An 18-year-old man died and his friend injured after the two-wheeler they were travelling on, was hit by a trailer at Uran late on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, Zahid Chalkar and his friend Samadh Shaikh Irfan, 18, both residents of Uran, worked with a private company at Vashi. After finishing work, they were returning home around 9pm, when they met with the accident.  

“As they were crossing Jasai in Uran, a trailer which was also moving in the same direction, hit them from behind. Chalkar, who was riding the bike, was wearing a helmet but was injured severely. He was taken to a hospital , where he died after a few hours,” said a police officer from Uran police station.

“Irfan, who was riding pillion, also suffered injuries. He is now recuperating in the hospital,” he said.

The trailer driver ran away from the spot. The police registered a case under sections 304a, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We are looking of the trailer driver,” said another police officer. 

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:50 IST

People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
