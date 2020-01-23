e-paper
Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
Mumbai News / Temperatures expected to drop in the last week of Jan, says IMD

Temperatures expected to drop in the last week of Jan, says IMD

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:30 IST
Temperatures in the last week of January are expected to fall 4-5 degrees in various parts of the city. The weather bureau as well as independent meteorologists, on Thursday, said a sharp decline in temperatures was expected for Mumbai and many areas in north Maharashtra from January 27 to 31, owing to changes in weather patterns in north India.

“Our models are showing that temperatures may start dropping from Monday, with a substantial fall around January 30 and 31. Northern parts of the state and Mumbai will witness cold conditions during this time,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For the last few days, temperatures have risen from record lows. On Thursday, the suburbs and south Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, over 4 degrees above normal, while the minimum was around 20 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal.

“A western disturbance (upper-air trough) will impact north India in the next week. Under its influence, temperatures will decrease in Mumbai, Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Western Vidarbha between 28 and 31 January,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher at the department of Meteorology, University of Reading, the UK.

Temperatures will decrease by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, relative to current temperatures.

Meanwhile, air quality continued in the ‘poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day as the pollutant measuring indicator, air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 228 (poor), with Navi Mumbai being the most polluted at 336 (very poor) followed by Bandra Kurla Complex 309 (very poor). An AQI of 226 (poor) has been predicted for Friday.

