Tempo driver dies after vehicle topples on Thane- Nashik road

mumbai

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:15 IST

In two separate accidents, a tempo driver died and a couple sustained minor injuries on Thane-Nashik road.

In the first accident, the tempo driver, 38, died near Pimplas railway bridge in Bhiwandi on Tuesday after his vehicle hit a ditch filled with water.

According to the Kongaon police, Santlal Prajapati was heading towards Kongaon from Mumbra on the Thane-Nashik road around 11pm.

Around 10-15 feet away from Pimplas railway bridge, the tempo toppled and fell into the ditch while taking a turn. Prajapati suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Locals from the area said he was driving negligently which led to the accident, police said. “He was driving back home. Since it was late at night, he did not see the ditch and the tempo toppled. His body was found on Wednesday,”said R Katkar, senior police inspector. His cousin, Ashok Prajapati, 42, lodged a complaint with police.

The Kongaon police registered a case under sections of IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.

In another accident, an speeding tempo driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a couple on a bike on Thane-Nashik stretch on Thursday. Police have registered a case against the driver. The couple was injured, police said.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 01:15 IST