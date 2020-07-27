Thackeray’s 60th birthday low-key affair; PM sends wishes

mumbai

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:39 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had decided to not celebrate his birthday on Monday due to Covid-19 crises, spent a low-key birthday amid official engagements. The Shiv Sena chief received birthday wishes from various leaders from across party lines. He also received a letter from Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and a phone call from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Thackeray, who turned 60 on Monday, had appealed to his followers and party workers to not celebrate his birthday. Party workers had, instead, set up blood and plasma donation camps at several places in Mumbai to mark the day.

In an appeal last week, Thackeray had asked not to put up hoardings and spend money on garlands, and instead urged workers to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on the occasion.

In a letter tweeted by the chief minister’s office (CMO), PM Modi was quoted wishing Thackeray saying, “Birthdays are a time to reflect on the past and an opportunity to shape the future.” Thanking the PM, Thackeray said the PM’s “inspirational words” will guide him personally and Maharashtra towards a “brighter future”.

The gesture and the choice of words by Modi suggested that the ties between the two leaders, who were once allies, are still cordial. Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Indeed, Modiji and Uddhavji share a good personal relationship. Sometimes in politics, certain decisions have to be taken as per the situation, but Maharashtra has shown that nobody should work with personal enmity in their minds in politics.”

Raut also said the Sena chief should concentrate on national politics as well. “Uddhav Thackeray has ability for national leadership; I’ve seen this for many years now.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar; former CM Devendra Fadnavis; Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan, Prakash Javadekar, and Rajnath Singh; Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; NCP leader Supriya Sule were among others who wished the CM through social media.