Thak Thak gang knocks on car window, steals Rs60K phone from Mumbai motorist

The Thak Thak gang in the city managed to steal a phone worth Rs60,000 from a 25-year-old on Wednesday on the JVLR road in Andheri (East).

Fortunately, an alert motorist saw the commotion at the complainant Ishan Pancholi’s car and clicked a picture of one of the gang members, which has been provided to police. According to the MIDC police, Pancholi, an Andheri resident, was on his way to work in his Toyota Corolla when he got stuck in traffic jam at the Green Fields signal.

One of the accused started knocking on his car’s window, shouting that Pancholi had run over his leg. Pancholi knew that nothing of that sort had happened and tried to reason with him.

Seconds later, the second gang member started knocking on the other car window.

As both kept trying to open the car’s door and Pancholi tried to reason with them, one of them picked up his mobile phone.

As they started fleeing, Pancholi realized his phone was stolen.

Meanwhile, a motorist saw the commotion and quickly clicked a photograph of the fleeing accused. Pancholi said, “The face of the accused is clear in the picture. I have provided it to the cops.” He also took to Facebook to spread awareness against the crime which has occurred several times in the past few years.

In the past, accused from other states have come to Mumbai to just commit these kinds of thefts.