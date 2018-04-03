Thane businessman gets ₹50 lakh extortion call from ‘Pujari’

A businessman from Ulhasnagar, Thane, received an extortion call on Saturday, from a man who claimed to be gangster Suresh Pujari, and demanded Rs50 lakh from him.

The caller threatened to shoot the businessman dead if he failed to give the money. The police have not disclosed the identity of the businessman, but have said that he is in his 20s.

“The caller phoned the businessman from an unknown number, and identified himself as Suresh Pujari. The caller demanded Rs50 lakh from the businessman to be delivered to him at some location in the next few weeks. He threatened to kill the businessman if he failed to hand over the money,” said a police officer from Thane commissionerate.

A case has been lodged with the Ulhasnagar police station, and the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell police officers are also investigating the case.