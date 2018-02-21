Thane civic body employee dies after his bike hits parked dumper

A Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) employee was killed after his bike hit a dumper at Thane at 6.50 am on Wednesday.

Sunil Chile was on his way to work when he hit the parked dumper at Cadbury Junction. “The dumper driver pulled over after one of his tyres got punctured. The dumper’s indicator light was on, but Chile failed to notice it, which is why the accident occurred,” said Anil Mangale, traffic police inspector, Thane.

Chile was taken to Jupiter Hospital, where he died during treatment. Officials said the dumper driver and his friend, a cleaner, attempted to flee, but were nabbed under sections 134 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act Indian and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. They are now in police custody.

“It was the driver’s responsibility to ask cleaner to stand next to the dumper and warn motorists or put up barricades and inform the traffic team,” said Mangale.