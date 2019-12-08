Thane cops arrest 5 peddlers, seize drugs worth ₹63 lakh

mumbai

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 02:01 IST

Thane

Thane crime branch and anti-narcotics cell (ANC) officers arrested five people for selling drugs in the city. In the past one month, 10 drug peddlers have been arrested.

The five accused arrested on possessed 1,063 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) paper and drugs worth ₹62.81 lakh.

Police are investigating whether more people are involved in the illegal activity.

Additional commissioner of police Pravin Pawar said, “We have arrested five people and seized drugs, including mephedrone and charas.”

Earlier on November 19, four people were arrested by the anti-narcotics cell and police seized cannabis (charas), mephedrone (MD) and (LSD) from them.

Pawar said, “After investigating, our team received information about another accused, Prem Iyer, 29. We arrested him from Nerul. Our team has seized 954 grams LSD paper. All the accused operated in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.”

Two accused Salman Shaikh, 28, and Sanjeev Chouhan, 27, were arrested from Yeoor forest. Nitin Lamture, 33, Sushant Rasal, 32, and Iyer were arrested from Navi Mumbai.

One stamp-size LSD sticker costs ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 and is popular among youngsters.

All five were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Senior police inspector of ANC, Vijay Pawar, said, “We are investigating whom they sold the drugs to. We will keep an eye on each and every New Year’s party.”

This week, the police arrested four people for the possessing 1,053 banned pills of methamphetamine and 4 grams MD. In another incident, 4gram MD worth ₹1,200 was seized from Mohammed Menon, 39, from Mumbra.

Police suspect that the accused sold the drugs to college students or call centre employees.