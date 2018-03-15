Thane might be India’s first city to be developed under the cluster scheme

More than 13 lakh Thane residents may soon get homes under the cluster development scheme of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal said Thane will be the first city in the country to be redeveloped under the cluster scheme.

The corporation has prepared 43 urban renewal plans (URP), which aim to provide homes and employment in the neighbouring areas.

On Wednesday, Jaiswal presented the 43 URPs before the politicians and the media.

The scheme aims at all-round development of the city by increasing road network, open spaces, green zones and civic amenities.

The first phase of the scheme, which includes redevelopment of 43 URPs, will take around 15 years for implementation. The URPs have been planned keeping in mind the city’s requirement till 2041.

The work on the first cluster is slated to begin in October this year, after the monsoon.

Jaiswal said, “We have prepared detailed URPs of 43 clusters in eight sectors in the city. The URPs will not only provide homes but also employment opportunities for the people of that area. Each URP will have commercial centres, city centres and community centres. The community centres will house the local small time vendors in that area. Based on the expected population of the URPs, a study on the amenities required was conducted. All

he URPs will have roads networks, playgrounds, hospitals, green areas and public transport.”

He added that the reservations of coastal regulation zones (CRZ) or forest, which had hampered development, have also been addressed under the cluster scheme. The city’s resources such as lakes, creeks, monuments or historical settlements will also be restored.

“The planning is done after studying several such successful clusters across the world. The city has around 5,903 hectares of developable land, of which 1,477.18 hectares (around 23 percent) will be developed in the first phase. Residents can get free homes up till 300 square feet and will have to pay if they want additional area.”

The project also aims at creating equal housing stock in the city. Currently, the housing stock is concentrated mostly along the Ghodbunder area.

“The URPs are planned for the next 25 years. We will require 15 years to implement these 43 URPs. This will, however, be the first city in India to be redeveloped completely under the cluster scheme. The earlier projects were implemented in isolated areas. The Thane cluster pattern can easily be replicated by the other cities in the future,” Jaiswal added.

The URPS will be published by March 20, following which citizens are invited to give suggestions and objections for a month.

Lakes to be restored

The city of Thane is recognized for its lakes, which TMC has planned to revive under the cluster schemes. Lakes that have been encroached upon will be dug up to restore its original size. Creeks and settlements belonging to the koli, fishing and agricultural communities will also be restored in the cluster. The scheme will also benefit from upcoming projects like water front development, water transport, internal metro and PRTS (personal rapid transit system).

TMC to demand housing stock from developers

The civic body will require enough housing stock to rehabilitate people while implementing the cluster development scheme. To provide these transit camps, the corporation has proposed to undertake housing projects. However these affordable housing will take time for construction. The civic commissioner has now decided to approach the developers and real estate organisations.

“Most developers have many unsold flats which do not sell for two to three years. They can give these flats on rent to us for ten years. The residents can use these flats as transit camps,” Jaiswal said.