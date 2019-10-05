Thane resident forgets bag, laptop in train; RPF finds and returns them

mumbai

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:53 IST

Thane resident, Naved Ansari, 32, forgot to take his bag containing his laptop and ₹9,500 cash while alighting from the train at Thane station.

He called the railway helpline. Railway Police Force (RPF) identified the train at Dombivli railway station and found Ansari’s bag. It was returned to him with all valuables intact.

“On Thursday night, we got a call from the control room about the train that had a bag with laptop and cash in it. We traced the train at Dombivli railway station and found the bag in the first-class compartment. We checked its contents and nothing was missing. It was handed over to the commuter on Friday morning,” said Pradip Kinholkar, police constable, Dombivli, RPF.

Ansari was returning home after work from CST around 9.45pm. He had kept his bag on the luggage rack and got down at Thane railway station. By the time he realised that he had forgotten his bag, the train had left the platform. He called the RPF helpline.

“The promptness of the RPF helped in tracing the bag. I am thankful to the officers,” said Ansari.

