e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Thane resident forgets bag, laptop in train; RPF finds and returns them

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:53 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Thane resident, Naved Ansari, 32, forgot to take his bag containing his laptop and ₹9,500 cash while alighting from the train at Thane station.

He called the railway helpline. Railway Police Force (RPF) identified the train at Dombivli railway station and found Ansari’s bag. It was returned to him with all valuables intact.

“On Thursday night, we got a call from the control room about the train that had a bag with laptop and cash in it. We traced the train at Dombivli railway station and found the bag in the first-class compartment. We checked its contents and nothing was missing. It was handed over to the commuter on Friday morning,” said Pradip Kinholkar, police constable, Dombivli, RPF.

Ansari was returning home after work from CST around 9.45pm. He had kept his bag on the luggage rack and got down at Thane railway station. By the time he realised that he had forgotten his bag, the train had left the platform. He called the RPF helpline.

“The promptness of the RPF helped in tracing the bag. I am thankful to the officers,” said Ansari.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:53 IST

top news
India’s sharp takedown of Pak over Hafiz Saeed and his ‘pocket money’
India’s sharp takedown of Pak over Hafiz Saeed and his ‘pocket money’
Oct 04, 2019 22:25 IST
‘Doesn’t behove office Khan holds’: India’s acerbic response to Pak PM’s call
‘Doesn’t behove office Khan holds’: India’s acerbic response to Pak PM’s call
Oct 05, 2019 00:49 IST
Ex-PMC bank MD Joy Thomas held amid ED raids
Ex-PMC bank MD Joy Thomas held amid ED raids
Oct 04, 2019 22:58 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
Ashok Leyland declares 2-15 non-working days in October
Ashok Leyland declares 2-15 non-working days in October
Oct 04, 2019 22:40 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J&K
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J&K
Oct 04, 2019 22:24 IST
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
Oct 04, 2019 13:58 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News