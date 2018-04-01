Thane resident murdered wife in 2008, held in Uttar Pradesh

A man, who was wanted for 10 years for killing his wife over an alleged extramarital affair, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Thursday. He was brought to Thane on Friday and handed over to Narpoli police station on Saturday.

Police said the accused, Nirankar Singh, 37, used to work as a scrap dealer in Bhiwandi.

The Thane police had gone to UP four times to arrest him, but he had managed to escape. Police said that Singh was caught on the tip-off of police constable Sanjay Dalvi from Thane crime branch unit 1. They said Singh has confessed to killing his wife.

A police officer from Thane commissionerate said, “The couple had two children, who informed him that an unknown man visited their house every day after Singh left for work.”

Singh allegedly killed his wife Ananti alias Shantidevi alias Kohli alias Nilam, 25, on October 11, 2008. Her body was found a few days later after neighbours complained about a foul smell emanating from Singh’s house.

“Initially, an accidental death report was registered. However, after the post-mortem report revealed that Ananti was killed by strangulation, a murder case was then registered at the Narpoli police station.