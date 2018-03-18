Thane security guard arrested for kidnapping, raping 5-year-old girl

A 32-year-old security guard was arrested on Saturday from Thane for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl from Bhandup area in Mumbai.

The accused was identified as Suman Jha,a resident of Thane, said Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police, zone -5.

Sources said Jha is being questioned and would soon be sent for a medical test.

According to the police, after being abducted on Friday evening, the girl was taken to Azad Nagar area in Kaphrbawdi, Thane, where she was raped by the accused. He later abandoned the victim and fled the spot.

“She was found by a man, who saw her crying. He alerted the police and when we asked her she told us her address. We alerted her family,” said a police officer from Kapurbawdi police station.

The girl was kidnapped when she was playing alone outside her house.

“The girl told us that she was given chocolates and later lured her for more. She was taken to Thane by rickshaw, where she was threatened and raped. We spoke to the man who spotted her. He told us the girl had been crying and her clothes were torn. The man then took the girl to the police station and after recording her statement and her parents’, a complaint was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012”, said a police officer.

The girl was sent for medical test, which proved that she was raped.

The survivor is under treatment at Thane’s Civil Hospital.