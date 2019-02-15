Thane traffic cops get hi-tech e-challan devices

The next time you break a traffic rule and think it has gone unnoticed, think again.

You will get a challan on your mobile phone.

After Mumbai, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai, the e-challan system was launched in Thane on Thursday. The traffic police can now slap fines on the spot to errant motorists.

“We have 300 machines. We will immediately issue a challan to violators and payments can be made by cash or card. In case of a traffic violation, we will send the challan to the registered phone number. The database will have the names of violators and repeat offenders,” said Vivek Phansalkar, commissioner of police, Thane.

There are 18 traffic divisions in Thane. The new system keeps track of all violations.

“Our aim is not to collect fines but to enable discipline and transparency in the system. As part of smart city initiative, there are proposals to install more CCTV cameras across the city. If anyone evades paying fine and is caught by the traffic police later, they will pay penalty for all the violations,” said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police, Thane (traffic).

How e-challan system works

Police now have handheld devices which they will use to issue fines on the spot to motorists who break traffic rules. With the device, the police can print receipts and accept payments through debit or credit cards or cash. Footage from CCTV cameras will be monitored and challan sent to defaulters on their mobile phones.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 00:34 IST