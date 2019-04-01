The click-bait BJP-Shiv Sena did not fall for

In order to resolve a gaffe by her election management team, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Poonam Mahajan rushed to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

After it found photographs of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray missing from posters and campaign materials, the Sena’s youth wing threatened to boycott the MP’s campaign to retain the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Following the meeting, Mahajan was assured full support by the party and the youth wing, Sena functionaries said.

Mahajan, however, said her visit to the Thackeray residence, Matoshree, was to seek the “blessings” of Uddhav Thackeray before she started her campaign, but senior Sena functionaries said that the sitting MP wanted to address the issue.

“Both the families are close to each other. The poster issue was blown up by the youth wing as their leader’s photo was missing. It was an oversight by her team. It is not her fault,” said a Sena functionary, who did not wish to be named.

The Sena and BJP, which dealt with an acrimonious five years as allies, have also witnessed several issues marring their pre-poll pact.

The Sena has already been opposing the re-nomination of BJP MP Kirit Somaiya in the Mumbai North East constituency.

According to Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader, the youth wing “reacted” after Aaditya’s photo was missing in “four different kinds of campaign material”, including backdrops, pamphlets and hoardings.

“After the meeting, we got a message that the errors have been rectified. They have used new campaign material, according to the protocol. So she has heard our request,” Kanal said.

Mahajan, who is also the national president of BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, tweeted, “Took the blessings of Shiv Sena party president Uddhav Thackeray for the ensuing elections. The attachment between the two families is always a constant and reassuring support.”

Despite several attempts, Mahajan was unavailable for comment.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 00:44 IST