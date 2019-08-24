This Ganpati, Railways to run 200 trains between Mumbai and Goa

mumbai

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:25 IST

The Central and Western Railway (CR, WR) will operate around 200 special outstation trains between Mumbai and Goa, on the Konkan route, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The special trains will be operated from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Panvel, Pune, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Vadodara stations.

Special trains introduced on CR will be operated mainly on LTT-Pernem, Panvel-Thivim, Pune-Karmali-Panvel, Panvel-Sawantwadi Road-Panvel, CSMT-Sawantwadi Road and CSMT-Ratnagiri routes. Special trains that will be operated by WR during Ganesh Chaturthi will run on Mumbai Central-Thivim, Ahmedabad-Sawantwadi Road-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Thivim-Ahmedabad, Vadodara-Sawantwadi-Vadodara and Mumbai Central-Mangalore-Mumbai Central routes.

“The special outstation trains on CR are aimed at clearing the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi,” said Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relations officer, CR. The Railways will also add more general, sleeper and AC coaches in the trains. “Two sleeper class coaches will be augmented in few special trains and one sleeper and one AC three-tier coach will be augmented in other special trains,” read a CR statement

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 00:25 IST