e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Those who didn’t fulfil promises out of power, says Aaditya Thackeray

Those who didn’t fulfil promises out of power, says Aaditya Thackeray

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:18 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

With chief minister Uddhav Thackeray being trolled on social media, his son and Shiv Sena leader and legislator Aaditya Thackeray took a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying those who did not fulfil promises are out of power now and their “pain” was understandable.

The development follows a war of words on social media between the Shiv Sena and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Aaditya said the trolls were operating from places where the internet is not shut.

“The ones who have not fulfilled promises are out of power. We understand their pain. I won’t say that they should be given ointment for their burns, but we are focused on our work… Social media trolls must be ignored. Let them be busy, they have mobiles and are tweeting from places where they have not shut down the internet,” Aaditya said in Mumbai on Friday.

Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, had attacked Uddhav Thackeray while responding to her husband’s tweet to condemn Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “My name is not Rahul Savarkar” remark.

Last week, a Mumbai-based man posted derogatory comments against Uddhav Thackeray who had spoken against police action in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi comparing it to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The Sena workers allegedly thrashed the man and tonsured his head. Later, Aaditya called upon party workers to not take law and order in their hands, stay calm, and ignore trolls.

The Yuva Sena chief on Friday too urged party workers to control their anger against the trolls.

Aaditya Thackeray said, “It is natural to be angered by such trolls, but I appeal to all to control their anger...”

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News