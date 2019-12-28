Those who didn’t fulfil promises out of power, says Aaditya Thackeray

mumbai

Dec 28, 2019

With chief minister Uddhav Thackeray being trolled on social media, his son and Shiv Sena leader and legislator Aaditya Thackeray took a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying those who did not fulfil promises are out of power now and their “pain” was understandable.

The development follows a war of words on social media between the Shiv Sena and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Aaditya said the trolls were operating from places where the internet is not shut.

“The ones who have not fulfilled promises are out of power. We understand their pain. I won’t say that they should be given ointment for their burns, but we are focused on our work… Social media trolls must be ignored. Let them be busy, they have mobiles and are tweeting from places where they have not shut down the internet,” Aaditya said in Mumbai on Friday.

Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, had attacked Uddhav Thackeray while responding to her husband’s tweet to condemn Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “My name is not Rahul Savarkar” remark.

Last week, a Mumbai-based man posted derogatory comments against Uddhav Thackeray who had spoken against police action in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi comparing it to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The Sena workers allegedly thrashed the man and tonsured his head. Later, Aaditya called upon party workers to not take law and order in their hands, stay calm, and ignore trolls.

The Yuva Sena chief on Friday too urged party workers to control their anger against the trolls.

Aaditya Thackeray said, “It is natural to be angered by such trolls, but I appeal to all to control their anger...”