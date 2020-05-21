e-paper
Thousands of migrants gather at grounds in Kandivali in hope of boarding trains

Thousands of migrants gather at grounds in Kandivali in hope of boarding trains

The police have requested the migrants to return to their shelter homes and vacate the spot as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of the virus.

mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 16:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh
Mumbai
Migrant workers and their family arrives at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020/ representative.
Migrant workers and their family arrives at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020/ representative. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Amid the coronavirus spread, hundreds of migrant labourers on Thursday gathered at the grounds in Kandivali’s Mahavir Nagar in the hope to board Special Shramik trains to return home.

Notably, today two out of three trains scheduled to leave from Borivali for Uttar Pradesh, were cancelled today.

The police have requested the migrants to return to their shelter homes and vacate the spot as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of the virus.

Notably, these special trains had the capacity of 1,200 to 1,700 passengers with maintaining social distancing norms.

Under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), proper thermal screening of passengers has been ensured before boarding the train.

During the journey, passengers are also being given free meals and packaged drinking water, the statement further said.

