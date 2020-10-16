e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Three attack extern gangster in Ulhasnagar

Three attack extern gangster in Ulhasnagar

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:51 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

Three persons allegedly attacked an extern gangster with a knife in Ulhasnagar on Thursday while the latter was shopping. Ulhasnagar police have admitted him to a hospital and are searching for the attacker. The victim, identified as Samadhan Nikam, 45, has several cases of murder and attempt-to-murder registered against him and has been an extern since the last six years. He, however, broke the rule and returned to the city. According to Ulhasnagar police, on Thursday night, Nikam went for shopping in Ulhasnagar market when three accused, identified as Piyush, Rohit and Narayan Gharte, stopped him and started arguing. They then attacked him with a knife and fled the spot. Nikam’s friend immediately admitted him to a hospital.

Ulhasnagar police officials said, “We have taken the statement of Nikam’s friend and registered a case against the three accused under IPC 307 and also will take legal action against Nikam for not following externment rules.”

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In