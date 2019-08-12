Three pose as cop, TCs and steal man’s phone, ₹5,000 at CSMT

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:18 IST

A 22-year-old cricketer, who had come from Indore to play a match in the city, was robbed of his phone and a bag containing ₹5,000, branded shoes and match certificates, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday. The three unidentified accused allegedly posed as police and Railway personnel.

According to the complainant, Devendra Mannu Netawat, he arrived in the city on Friday to play a match. After the first match, Netawat started feeling unwell and decided to go back home. On Saturday, while he was sitting in the waiting room at CSMT, a man approached him. “The man posed as a policeman and asked me what I was doing. He said that my actions on CCTV footage looked suspicious and asked me to accompany him to the control room,” said Netawat.

“On the way, two more men joined us and they posed as ticket collectors. They said they were taking me to the police station and told me to get my luggage, but asked me to keep my phone with them for security. When I reached the waiting room, I saw that my luggage had disappeared. When I went back to the spot, I saw they had fled with my phone as well,” said Netawat. An FIR has been registered, said Hemant Bawdhankar, senior police inspector at CSMT GRP.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 23:41 IST