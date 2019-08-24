Three who robbed ₹24 lakh from Mumbai antique store arrested

mumbai

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:47 IST

The JJ Marg police recently arrested three people for stealing ₹24 lakh from an antique store in Byculla.

According to the police, two of the accused – Mohammed Afzal Mohammed Roz Ali Khan 19 and Mohammed Amir Khan, 27 – were employees at the store for the past few years.

The third accused Mohammed Rizwan Ali Khan, 24, who is their friend, was also involved in the theft. The police have recovered ₹18 lakh from the accused.

An officer from JJ Marg police station said, “Afzal and Amir were employees at the store for the past few years and were aware of the cash flow. On August 13, the two robbed the cash and fled with the owner’s scooter.”

The owner then approached the JJ Marg police and filed a complaint of theft of ₹24,29,500.

During investigation, Farid Khan, assistant police inspector of JJ Marg police station and the team found that the two employees were missing. “We tracked Rizwan in Pune, and Amir and Afzal in Mumbai. The three were arrested on August 17 and are now in police custody,” Khan said.

The police also recovered the scooter from the trio and said they used the money to buy drugs and repay their loans.

