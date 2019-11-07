TISS changes rules two months before national test

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:02 IST

With two months to go before the admissions process begins for courses at Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), the institute has announced changes in the process. This year, a separate test has been introduced for those applying to management courses. Other changes include sectional cut-offs for subjects.

Conventionally, to select applicants to the various postgraduate and undergraduate courses at TISS, the institute conducts a national entrance test (NET), which is scheduled to be held in the first week of January 2020. The NET score is used to shortlist candidates for the next round of screening, which is a personal interview.

According to a notice published on Tuesday, TISS has introduced a separate management aptitude test (MAT) this year. Candidates seeking admission to the MA programs in Human Resource Management & Labour Relations (HRM &LR) and Organisation Development, Change and Leadership (ODCL) will be required to take the MAT in addition to NET.

Another change is the introduction of cut-offs to the NET. The test has three sections – Current Affairs, English and Reasoning and Maths – and previously, there was no minimum requirement for any section. This year, TISS has made it mandatory to score at least 35% per cent in Current Affairs to be eligible for admission.

The students’ union has criticised the changes, saying the institute did not consult the student body before changing the selection process. The union has requested the institute revoke the changes introduced.

“Admission to the institute has always been a transparent and inclusive process. However, the sectional cut-offs and separate TISS-MAT is an attack on the constitutional affirmative action policy,” said the student union in a statement released on Tuesday night.

It further stated that the TISS-MAT will make it difficult for students from non-management backgrounds to get admission. “The changes have been introduced only two months before the exam is to be held. The stringent admission process will affect the diversity on campus as only people with privileged backgrounds will be able to make it,” said Bhatta Ram, president of the students’ union.

“We have written to the director Shalini Bharat about our concerns and are awaiting a response on the same,” said Ram. Bharat did not respond to calls or messages from Hindustan Times, despite repeated attempts.