e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Tiss seeks 10K-sqft plot in Navi Mumbai for incubation lab

mumbai Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:28 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (Tiss), Mumbai plans to set up an incubation lab to help students work on their start-up ideas and arrange for funds.

To set up this lab, the institute has sought a 10,000sqft land from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (Cidco) in Navi Mumbai.

Professor Madhushree Sekher, associate dean for the school of vocational education, said the new incubation lab has been proposed on a 10,000sqft land with funds from various government agencies. However, with Tiss’s Mumbai campus limited to only 21 hectares in Deonar, there isn’t enough space to house the lab. Therefore, the institute has sought space from Cidco.

“In return for space, we are offering to nurture local entrepreneurs. The details of the tie-up are yet to be drawn up, but we have approached Cidco with just a basic proposal,” said Sekher.

Cidco joint managing director Prashant Narnaware told HT, “We had a meeting with the administration of Tiss, Mumbai. I have asked them to present a detailed proposal. We will take it forward once that proposal comes to us.”

Sekher, who is also a part of Tiss’s Institution Innovation Council, said, “Our students are already working in the field of social development. In fact, our field action projects are social enterprises where students identify problems and find solutions to these problems. The solution could be social intervention or policy intervention.”

“Once students graduate, we haven’t been tracking the development of their work. To plug this gap, we are proposing an incubation lab where students can test their ideas. The institute will help students get seed funds for their work,” said Sekher.

Along the lines of the Society for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SINE) of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Tiss plans to expand its existing incubation centre into a state-of-the-art incubation lab.

The institute currently houses a smaller incubation centre at the Centre for Social Entrepreneurship.

Established in 2012 under the University Grants Commission (UGC), this incubation centre promotes social start-ups.

However, the institute has not been able to keep track of the startups once students graduate.

top news
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News