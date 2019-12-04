Tiss seeks 10K-sqft plot in Navi Mumbai for incubation lab

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:28 IST

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (Tiss), Mumbai plans to set up an incubation lab to help students work on their start-up ideas and arrange for funds.

To set up this lab, the institute has sought a 10,000sqft land from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (Cidco) in Navi Mumbai.

Professor Madhushree Sekher, associate dean for the school of vocational education, said the new incubation lab has been proposed on a 10,000sqft land with funds from various government agencies. However, with Tiss’s Mumbai campus limited to only 21 hectares in Deonar, there isn’t enough space to house the lab. Therefore, the institute has sought space from Cidco.

“In return for space, we are offering to nurture local entrepreneurs. The details of the tie-up are yet to be drawn up, but we have approached Cidco with just a basic proposal,” said Sekher.

Cidco joint managing director Prashant Narnaware told HT, “We had a meeting with the administration of Tiss, Mumbai. I have asked them to present a detailed proposal. We will take it forward once that proposal comes to us.”

Sekher, who is also a part of Tiss’s Institution Innovation Council, said, “Our students are already working in the field of social development. In fact, our field action projects are social enterprises where students identify problems and find solutions to these problems. The solution could be social intervention or policy intervention.”

“Once students graduate, we haven’t been tracking the development of their work. To plug this gap, we are proposing an incubation lab where students can test their ideas. The institute will help students get seed funds for their work,” said Sekher.

Along the lines of the Society for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SINE) of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Tiss plans to expand its existing incubation centre into a state-of-the-art incubation lab.

The institute currently houses a smaller incubation centre at the Centre for Social Entrepreneurship.

Established in 2012 under the University Grants Commission (UGC), this incubation centre promotes social start-ups.

However, the institute has not been able to keep track of the startups once students graduate.