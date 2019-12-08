e-paper
To deal with accidents on CR, relief trains get GPS for quicker response

mumbai Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:55 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to provide quicker relief to passengers in case of railway accidents or derailments, the Central Railway (CR) has installed global positioning system (GPS) in accident relief passenger vans and accident relief trains (ARTs).

GPS will enable live tracking of relief trains, help in identifying cases of speeding, as well as track the distance travelled and halts taken by relief trains.

Accident relief passenger vans consist of team of doctors and medicines, while ARTs consist of materials required for the commencement of railway traffic in case of accident or derailment.

CR has installed GPS on 31 accident relief trains at Kurla, Kalyan, Lonavala and Panvel railway yards.

“In case of an accident, GPS will help in leaving no room for error or delays. It will also help identify the time required for ARTs and relief passenger vans to arrive at the spot,” said a CR official.

Similarly, the Indian Railways recently introduced real-time information system (RTIS) in around 400 outstation trains operating from the city.

