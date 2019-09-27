Training for law students in Mumbai to tackle cybercrimes, ragging on campus

mumbai

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:24 IST

The Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority and Mumbai District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) plan to introduce a training programme for law students who want to become paralegal volunteers and help their peers deal with incidents of ragging and cyberbullying on campus.

Yatin Game, secretary of the Mumbai DLSA, said the authority conducted a seminar on anti-ragging and cybercrime at KC College, Churchgate, on Thursday. “After the seminar, we handed out forms for those who wish to register for the training programme,” said Game. “The seminar was held under the guidance of justice SC Dharmadhikari. Although law colleges are expected to have centres for such training, students often do not get enough on-ground exposure for paralegal training.”

Around 600 students from 33 colleges participated in the event. “Once the students understand the basics, they can undergo the training and then help their peers,” said Kavita Lalchandani, principal of KC Law College.

Last year, the DLSA had held a paralegal volunteer training workshop for 30 transgender persons, following which they were expected to help members of their community and provide aid at police stations, assist lawyers and help the authority during Lok Adalat sessions.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 00:24 IST