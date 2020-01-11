Trains cancelled, delayed after Western Railway’s block

mumbai

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 09:02 IST

Several local services were cancelled and outstation trains delayed on Saturday after Western Railway declared a block to repair a bridge between Mahim and Bandra stations.

Officials said the block was taken by the zonal railway for the regirdering of the bridge on the slow and the fast railway lines. It was operated between 12.00am and 5.30am, they said.

The Central Railway will operate a maintenance block on Sunday on its mainline between Matunga and Mulund railway stations from 11.20am to 3.50pm, officials said,

They added that other block will be on harbour railway between Panvel and Vashi railway stations from 11.30am to 4.00pm.