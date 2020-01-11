e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Trains cancelled, delayed after Western Railway’s block

Trains cancelled, delayed after Western Railway’s block

Officials said the block was taken by the zonal railway for the regirdering of the bridge on the slow and the fast railway lines.

mumbai Updated: Jan 11, 2020 09:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Western Railway employees repairing a bridge in Mumbai.
Western Railway employees repairing a bridge in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT)
         

Several local services were cancelled and outstation trains delayed on Saturday after Western Railway declared a block to repair a bridge between Mahim and Bandra stations.

Officials said the block was taken by the zonal railway for the regirdering of the bridge on the slow and the fast railway lines. It was operated between 12.00am and 5.30am, they said.

The Central Railway will operate a maintenance block on Sunday on its mainline between Matunga and Mulund railway stations from 11.20am to 3.50pm, officials said,

They added that other block will be on harbour railway between Panvel and Vashi railway stations from 11.30am to 4.00pm.

tags
top news
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
10 bodies pulled out, many still inside in UP bus fire accident
10 bodies pulled out, many still inside in UP bus fire accident
HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22
HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22
Government appoints 2 joint secretaries, 13 deputies to assist CDS
Government appoints 2 joint secretaries, 13 deputies to assist CDS
PM Modi begins two-day visit to Kolkata, to inaugurate 4 revamped buildings
PM Modi begins two-day visit to Kolkata, to inaugurate 4 revamped buildings
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
US-Iran conflict won’t hit oil supplies to India: Iraq envoy
US-Iran conflict won’t hit oil supplies to India: Iraq envoy
Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting’s world record in 3rd T20I
Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting’s world record in 3rd T20I
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News