 Trains on Mumbai’s harbour line delayed after man abandons bicycle close to rail tracks | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 26, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Trains on Mumbai’s harbour line delayed after man abandons bicycle close to rail tracks

Trains were running 10 minutes behind schedule during morning rush hours on Monday

mumbai Updated: Mar 26, 2018 11:11 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
All trains heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were running 10 minutes behind schedule till 10.30am.
All trains heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were running 10 minutes behind schedule till 10.30am.(HT File Photo)

A CSMT-bound train was forced to halt for around 10 minutes between Juinagar and Sanpada railway stations on Monday morning, as an abandoned bicycle was lying very close to the tracks.

Railway officials said that around 7.40 am, an unidentified man was crossing the tracks with his bicycle and almost met with an accident. He managed to escape unhurt, but he did not come back and left behind his cycle very close to the track. “Anticipating an accident, the motorman halted the train and had to wait till the bicycle was removed from the spot,” said a railway official, who did not wish to be named.

As a result, all trains on the line heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were running 10 minutes behind schedule during the morning peak hours. By 10.30am, trains were back on schedule.

more from mumbai
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you