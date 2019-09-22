‘Transfer mangrove forests on govt land to forest dept’

mumbai

Among various decisions taken during Friday’s mangrove and wetland committee meeting, the Konkan commissioner directed district collectors, state agencies and municipal corporations to transfer all mangrove forests on government land to the forest department within two months for better protection.

The mangrove cell estimates that more than 2,000 hectare is expected to be added to existing 15,088 hectare of notified mangrove forests in the state. The total mangrove forest area in the state including private lands is approximately 30,000 hectare.

The committee has also decided to install CCTV cameras across vulnerable mangrove patches starting from Mumbai followed by Thane and Palghar for increased vigilance. They will be set up on high-mast poles so that they are not stolen, the mangrove cell said.

“The state is keen to protect all wetland and mangrove patches, and all state agencies need to finalise their list of mangrove areas (survey number-wise) on government land pending for reserved forest notification, and hand them over to the forest department within the next two months. Owing to elections, the process will take some time but it will be completed,” said Shivaji Daunde, Konkan commissioner and chairman of the wetland and mangrove committee.

There are currently 79 cases of mangrove and wetland destruction along Konkan of which 32% — 25 cases — have been closed. Closed cases are ones in which investigation is complete. A total of 68% cases remain pending. “We have received enquiry reports from various sub-committees with first information reports (FIRs) and charge sheets filed in several cases. However, this has been done by lower ranked officers, which is in violation of the Environment Protection Act, 1986,” said Neenu Somraj, member-secretary of the committee. “The cases need to be investigated by officers of the rank of sub-divisional officer (SDO) again, and fresh offence reports need to be filed, resulting in a delay (in closing cases).”

Somraj added that cognisance of all cases had been taken but 12 cases pertain to restoration of degraded mangrove and wetland sites. “The Konkan commissioner has instructed all the collectors and civic chiefs to ensure that restoration of degraded sites, majorly across Mumbai and Mira Bhayander, is completed within a month,” she said.

Independent members of the committee had mixed views from Friday’s meeting. “I am satisfied with the decisions taken as the Konkan commissioner is serious about mangrove and wetland protection. We will follow up on all directions,” said Vinod Punshi, president, Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society.

“The state’s coastal authority has not attended a single meeting since the inception of these committees. Major decisions to protect coastal zones cannot be taken without their presence. Otherwise, the list of such decisions is only on paper,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti.

