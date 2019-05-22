Transgender stabbed to death in Kalyan, live-in partner arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering his transgender partner in Kalyan.

On Monday, Rekha Desai was found murdered in her home at Katemanavli in Kalyan (East), with multiple stab wounds. Desai lived in a rented house at Ambedkar Chowk, Shiv Sahyadri Colony.

She was allegedly in a relationship with Sushil Bhalerao, who suspected her of cheating on him. This led to constant fights between the two. Following one such fight the victim allegedly cursed him and fearing the curse, the accused murdered her by stabbing.

Assistant commissioner of police (zone 3) Anil Powar said, “Once after they fought, Desai allegedly cursed Bhalerao. Since then, he wanted to take revenge. We suspect that Bhalerao killed her on May 17.”

A police officer said, “Desai’s house was shut for the past few days. On May 20, her neighbour went to check as there was a stench emanating from the house. She found the flat unlocked and went inside to see Desai lying in a pool of blood. There were deep stab injuries on her body.”

The neighbours told the police that Bhalerao was in a live-in relationship with Desai and used to beat her often. He regularly accused her of cheating on him, the police said.

Desai’s body had already started decomposing when the police found her in Monday. Her friend told the police that Desai was frightened as Bhalerao used to assault her every day.

On May 20, Bhalerao came to the house to check if Desai was dead and left the door open. He was arrested from Retibunder where he was hiding.

The police have booked Bhalerao for murder and will produce him in court on Wednesday.

First Published: May 22, 2019 10:36 IST