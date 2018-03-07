 Trolley hits Jet Lite plane in Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 07, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Trolley hits Jet Lite plane in Mumbai

The incident affected the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Jet Lite flight S2-4329 Boeing 737 aircraft.

mumbai Updated: Mar 07, 2018 15:06 IST
A Jet Lite aircraft at the Mumbai airport was grounded after being hit by a luggage trolley.
A Jet Lite aircraft at the Mumbai airport was grounded after being hit by a luggage trolley.(ANI Photo)

A Jet Lite aircraft at the Mumbai airport was on Wednesday grounded after being hit by a luggage trolley, officials said.

The incident affected the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Jet Lite flight S2-4329 Boeing 737 aircraft.

An airline official said the aircraft sustained “slight scrape by a ground handling equipment prior to departure” and was delayed as the engineering team had to carry out an inspection and servicing of its exteriors.

Later, an alternate aircraft was deployed for the flight which left a few hours later with 165 passengers on board.

more from mumbai
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you