Trolley hits Jet Lite plane in Mumbai

A Jet Lite aircraft at the Mumbai airport was on Wednesday grounded after being hit by a luggage trolley, officials said.

The incident affected the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Jet Lite flight S2-4329 Boeing 737 aircraft.

An airline official said the aircraft sustained “slight scrape by a ground handling equipment prior to departure” and was delayed as the engineering team had to carry out an inspection and servicing of its exteriors.

Later, an alternate aircraft was deployed for the flight which left a few hours later with 165 passengers on board.