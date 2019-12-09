Trustees to seek ISO tag for Mahim cemetery after revamp

mumbai

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:42 IST

With the revamp of the Mahim Sunni Muslim Kabrastan in progress, the trustees are set to seek ISO certification for the structure.

Over the past week, solar panels have been installed, while tenders have been floated for freezer box for dead bodies. The trustees have also got the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) nod for issuing receipts for bodies round-the-clock at the kabrastan.

Imran Kanikar, a co-ordinator who guided trustees to seek certification, said certification is required for all institutions, be it religious, trusts or companies.

“There are certain guidelines that need to be followed for an ISO certificate. One needs to have a systematic working procedure, guidelines for burial, documents about bodies buried over the years, etc,” said Kanikar. He added that this would help if the government ever seeks the records .

Over the last year, the committee approved rooms for washing the bodies, a prayer room and an ambulance. This, the trustees said, was to provide additional facilities to bereaved families.

“There is a plan to build a small pond in the middle of the kabrastan along with some seating area around it... The idea is to not make the kabrastan look dull, but a place that brings peace,” said Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of the cemetery. Mudassir Lambe, a member of the Maharashtra state board of Waqf, which has jurisdiction over all Muslim religious properties in the state, said that earlier people had to travel to Shivaji Park to get a receipt in case they wanted to bury a body in the night, as the kabrastan receipt counter would only be open during the day. He added that after getting approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), now there are additional workers to keep the counter open round the clock. Earlier, HT had reported that the imam of Mahim mosque, locals and police authorities have been urging devotees and visitors to avoid coming on bikes and scooters on Fridays, to manage traffic in the area.

In 2015, the Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi had got ISO 9001:2008 certification for its quality management, which was a first for a temple in Mumbai.