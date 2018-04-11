TV actor Akashdeep Saigal booked for assaulting two auto drivers over road space in Mumbai

The Bandra police on Tuesday registered two first information reports (FIRs) — one against TV actor Akashdeep Saigal, known as Skywalker, and the other against two autorickshaw drivers.

According to the police, Saigal along with two others beat up the drivers with bamboo sticks after an argument over driving on the road in font of his residence.

“On Tuesday morning, an argument took place between the model and the autorickshaw drivers over the road being one way. Prima facie, we have been told that Saigal and two more people started hitting the drivers with bamboo sticks. The autorickshaw drivers in the area earlier had a tiff with him,” said a police source.

Police said that a few ago, Saigal along with others had requested the road number 38 in Bandra (West) to be shut from one side to make it one way as it disturbs the society members in the area owing to traffic. The autorickshaw drivers kept taking the road from the other side making it two-way. The traffic police a few days ago had put a divider to make it a one way.

“My client was beaten up by Saigal . He said he will drive from whichever side he wants to on the road. My client is critically injured and is admitted to a hospital. Saigal was called to the police station,” said one of the drivers’ advocate , Adil Khatri.

Saigal has also registered a cross FIR against the auto drivers.