Twelve injured after luxury bus topples on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Around twelve people suffered injuries after a luxury bus toppled on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the bus was going towards Pune from Mumbai around 10.15pm. As it was crossing the Adai Circle near Panvel, the driver applied sudden brakes for some reason.The bus then lost its balance and toppled on the road.

"Around 12 passengers suffered injuries in the accident. They were rushed to MGM hospital in Kamothe by local residents. The doctors said that none of them are seriously injured. They will be discharged soon," said a police officer from Khandeshwar police station.

"The bus driver fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle just after the accident. We are now searching for him," the officer said.