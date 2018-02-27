Two arrested for kidnapping and robbing dumper driver in Mumbai

The Sion police have booked three people and have arrested two for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a dumper driver.

The complainant Abdul Hamid Khan, 29, lives in the Wadala Truck Terminus area. In his complaint to the police, Khan said that the incident took place late at night around 1:30am on February 23, near Highway apartments in Sion.

The three men approached Khan when and his relative Salman were having tea inside the waste truck near a stall. The accused pretended to be officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They claimed that Khan had parked the truck illegally at the spot, and needed to pay a fine. They also investigated the truck and told Khan that he was transporting waste illegally. The men told Khan that they would take him to the police station if he did not pay the fine.

When Khan did not relent to the threat, two of the accused got inside the truck and threatened him to drive. The third accused followed the truck on a bike, and took Salman with him.

According to the police, the two arrested accused are identified as Sanjay Govind Londhe, 29, and Paresh Pawar, 28, both residents of Chunabhatti. The third accused, Sohan Waghmare is still at large, the police said.

“The complainant usually collects construction waste from Mumbai and dumps it in Belapur. When the two accused got inside the truck, Khan headed towards Belapur,” said a police officer from Sion police station.

“Inside the truck, the two men assaulted Khan and took Rs1, 000 from his pocket. On seeing the traffic police at Suman Nagar, Chembur, the two jumped out of the truck and fled away. Khan approached the traffic police and narrated the incident to them. But they did not find the two men in the truck, nor was the bike following Khan traced,” the officer said.

The men however, continued to follow Khan after a while.

“Khan drove towards Belapur to throw the construction waste he had collected. On reaching Vashi toll naka, he found the men on the bike, following him. They had let off Salman on the way. Khan got scared and approached the Sion police station immediately, where the Sion police registered a case against the three men,” said the officer.

The Sion booked the trio under sections 363, 392, 170 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After Khan filed the complaint, the police formed a team under Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, N Ambika, and nabbed the two accused with the help of CCTV footages on Sion-Panvel highway.

“At least at four different spots, the police could clearly see the accused following Khan in the CCTV footages. Khan recollected the names of the three men from the conversation Londhe and Pawar had in the truck. The police also scanned and circulated the footages of the three men among their informers,” said another official from Sion police station.

Mrudula Lad, senior police inspector, Sion police station said, “We arrested Pawar and Londhe on the evening of February 23. They were produced in the court and remanded in jail custody. The search for third accused is on.”

During the investigation, the police found that Londhe and Waghmare are history-sheeters. Londhe was arrested in an extortion case earlier, while Waghmare has a case of bike theft registered against him.