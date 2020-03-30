Two arrested for stocking sanitiser bottles

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:33 IST

Two businessmen from Charkop, who stocked sanitiser bottles worth ₹10.28 lakh and waited for the demand to rise so they could sell it at higher price, have been arrested under the Essential Commodities Act by the Charkop police on Sunday evening. The arrested accused are Jagdish Bambaniya, 30, and Rajesh Choudhary, 31. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers raided the room and seized 2,300 bottles of 100ml and 7,500 bottles of 500ml. The Central government on March 13 declared sanitiser as essential commodity which cannot be stocked and have to be sold at a fair price.