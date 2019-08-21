Two booked for flying drone in Mumbai during Ganpati procession

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 00:29 IST

The Tardeo police has booked two people for allegedly flying a drone without a permission on Sunday. The accused, 23-year-old Siddesh Chandrakant Ghunde, and a 17-year-old boy, had also installed a camera in the drone and were shooting the Ganesh idol procession in Tardeo.

Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve, in a routine circular on July 17, had issued restrictions on the use of drones from July 22 to August 20.

On Sunday at 9:30pm, personnel from the Tardeo police were on a bandobast duty for the Tardeo Sarvajanik Ganesh Ustav Mitra Mandal procession near Jariwala Chawl in Sane Guruji Marg. They noticed a drone shooting the procession. Constable Suchindra Kadam from Tardeo police said, “We found that the drone was being operated from the terrace of a building in Bane compound.”

He added that when the police visited the terrace, they found two people flying the drone. “When we asked them about the permission for flying the drone, they said they did not have one. We then filed a case against them,” said another officer.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 00:29 IST