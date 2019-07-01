Two days of heavy rain helps Mumbai surpass June average

Two days of downpour helped the city surpass its average rainfall for June.

Between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Sunday, Mumbai recorded 327.5mm rain, compared to 182mm received in the first 27 days of June. Till last Thursday, the city was staring at a rain deficit of 55%. However, till 5.30pm on Sunday, Mumbai received 524.3mm rain against the June average rain of 505mm, leading to 19.3mm excess.

For south Mumbai, however, there has been a 34% rain deficit for the month. From June 1 to 5.30pm on June 30, the Colaba weather station recorded 356.9mm rain against the June average of 540.9mm, reaching 66% of its June average.

While Sunday morning saw light showers, the intensity reduced by the afternoon, with hardly any rain between 4pm and 7pm and intensified in the evening. Between 8.30am and 8.30pm, south Mumbai recorded moderate rain at 16.0mm, while the suburbs saw light showers (9.4mm). Cool conditions continued as the maximum temperature in the suburbs was 28.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, while south Mumbai recorded 27.6 degrees Celsius, almost three degrees below normal.

According to the weather department, 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm ‘very heavy’ and more than 204.5mm ‘extremely heavy’.

The weather bureau issued a fresh forecast on Sunday that said the city and suburbs was likely to witness intermittent rain with heavy showers at a few places on Monday. However, rain intensity is likely to increase from July 2 till July 6, with chances of heavy to very heavy rain over north Konkan, including Mumbai. “While active monsoon conditions prevail over north Konkan, including Mumbai, rainfall intensity is likely to reduce from Monday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Local weather systems that led to intense rain over the past 48 hours are slowly fading away, but a low pressure (weather system) formation over Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen monsoon currents for interior Maharashtra and pave the way for rain over Konkan from July 2 .”

“The Konkan coast and most parts of central Maharashtra received normal rain, with the exceptions of Nandurbar, Sangli and Nashik,” said Hosalikar. “Marathwada and Vidarbha got below normal rain, but it will increase in the first week of July.”

