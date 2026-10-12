HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 13, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Ramlila Mahotsav by Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee
Where: 15 August Park, Red Fort Grounds, Old Delhi
On till: October 21
Timing: 7.30pm to 11.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila Metro Station (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Nirāmayatā: Healing and Wellbeing in South Asian Texts and Practices
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: October 13 to October 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Garba In The City by Richa Gupta
Where: Samrat Hotel, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: October 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Jai Hind-Red Fort Light and Sound Show
Where: Red Fort, Old Delhi
On till: October 13 to October 31
Timing: 6.45pm and 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila Metro Station (Violet Line)
#PowerHour
What: Fall Polo Season 2026
Where: Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment
When: October 12 to 18
Timing: 2pm onwards
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Test Dose- A trial standup comedy show by Gaurav Gupta
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: October 13
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction