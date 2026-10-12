HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 13, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Ramlila Mahotsav by Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee

Where: 15 August Park, Red Fort Grounds, Old Delhi

On till: October 21

Timing: 7.30pm to 11.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila Metro Station (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Nirāmayatā: Healing and Wellbeing in South Asian Texts and Practices