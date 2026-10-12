Amber Siyavus' cause of death: What we know about the Big Brother star's passing as tributes pour in
Amber Siyavus' daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, died in 2018 in what was reported as an apparent suicide.
Amber Siyavus, who appeared on Season 8 of Big Brother, has died at the age of 46. According to TMZ, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in Nevada confirmed her death on Friday.
Cause of death revealed?
The cause and manner of Siyavus’ death remain undetermined, with both officially listed as pending. Her family and loved ones have not yet released a public statement.
Fans pay tribute
Following news of her death, fans took to X to express their sadness and share their memories of the reality TV star.
“That’s heartbreaking, 46 is way too young to be leaving this world :( RIP Amber, sending love to her loved ones,” one fan wrote.
Another commented, “I literally just finished rewatching her season this week. Really liked her on the show. So sad.”
Amber Siyavus’ daughter died in 2018
Amber Siyavus previously experienced the devastating loss of her daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, who died in 2018 in what was reported as an apparent suicide.
Before her death, Lexi had reportedly posted messages on social media expressing grief over the loss of a friend, including “I miss you” and "never been like this before."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More