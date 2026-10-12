Iran security chief speaks to NSA Ajit Doval on call, discusses ‘issues of mutual interest’
The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Iranian counterpart Mohsen Rezaei discussed regional and international developments and bilateral ties on Monday against the backdrop of a flare-up in hostilities in West Asia.
India has maintained a delicate balance in its ties with Iran and key players in West Asia, urging for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict and opposing all attacks on merchant shipping and civilian infrastructure.
Rezaei, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, held a phone conversation with Doval abd exchanged views on the “latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries”, the Iranian embassy said on social media without giving details.
There was no readout on the conversation from the Indian side.
The conversation came two days after an Indian national was killed and 10 others injured in an attack on the international airport in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, and a day after attacks on two merchant vessels with Indian crew members near the Strait of Hormuz. Two Indian seafarers were reported missing after a drone attack on MT Petrol Dolphin.
During a meeting on the margins of the Brics Summit in New Delhi last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to resolve the West Asia conflict through dialogue, and sought continued efforts to ensure freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers.
The two leaders discussed recent developments in West Asia, and the external affairs ministry said in a readout that Modi reiterated India’s “consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy”.
The Indian side has grappled with striking a balance between its historic ties with Iran and its expressions of solidarity with Gulf Arab states, which have repeatedly been targeted by the Iranian military for housing US military bases. The Indian side has also been irked by Iranian attacks on merchant vessels near the Strait of Hormuz that have killed and injured Indian seafarers. Eleven seafarers are among the 18 Indians killed so far in the West Asia conflict, which was triggered by attacks by Israel and the US on Iran in February.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRezaul H Laskar
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.Read More